Inside Nigel Sylvester’s “Employee Of The Month” Collaboration With McDonald’s

Nigel Sylvester teams up with McDonald’s on a workwear-inspired drop rooted in his real-life McDonald's experience.

Nigel Sylvester has teamed up with McDonald’s for something that feels personal and honest. The new Employee of the Month collection drops December 5th on everythingongo.com, and it’s the kind of project that only works because it comes from someone who actually lived that life.

Before Nigel became a global BMX name, a creative force, and a guy who consistently moves culture, he was one of the millions who clocked in behind a McDonald’s counter. So this collection isn’t a gimmick. It’s a nod to the grind that shaped him way before the spotlight.

Nigel has been building a lane that mixes sport, storytelling and style for years. Anyone who has followed his Jordan collaborations knows he cares about the narrative he sends out as much as performance.

This McDonald’s project fits right into that pattern. It taps into nostalgia without leaning too hard on it. The clothes feel familiar, but they have that Nigel twist with clean lines, a punchy font, and details that make the pieces wearable outside the concept.

Nigel Sylvester x McDonald's

The jackets, tees, and long sleeves all play on the idea of ambition. Some reference classic crew gear. Others flip the famous Golden Arches into something that reads aspirational instead of corporate.

Even the phrase “Employee of the Month” lands differently here. Instead of a workplace award, it becomes a mindset. The message is simple: doing your best work matters, even when nobody’s watching.

McDonald’s has spent the last few years highlighting the idea that one in eight Americans have worked there at some point. Nigel is the face of what that stat can mean when someone takes the lessons and runs with them.

He’s turned all of that into a career defined by creativity and forward motion. If you’ve read our previous pieces on Nigel, you already know he thrives when he’s telling his own story on his own terms.

The photos above show the full range of the collection. It’s fun, it’s personal, and it’s exactly the kind of project you expect from someone who doesn't forgot where he started.

