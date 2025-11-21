If I Wanted To - Song by Eem Triplin

Eem Triplin is always delivering cool songs with elite production, and "If I Wanted To" is another one of those tracks.

Eem Triplin is an artist who can truly do it all. He can rap, sing, and even produce. When you put all of these elements together, you get a complete artist who will give you a wide variety of tracks. With "If I Wanted To," Eem Triplin gives us a bit of a slow jam. A song that is for the ladies. It has some ethereal production, a strong hook, and an even stronger vocal performance. It's a sweet track that fits the winter time vibes perfectly. With this song out on DSPs, we look forward to hearing more from Eem Triplin soon.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!