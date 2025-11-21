If I Wanted To - Song by Eem Triplin

Eem Triplin is an artist who can truly do it all. He can rap, sing, and even produce. When you put all of these elements together, you get a complete artist who will give you a wide variety of tracks. With "If I Wanted To," Eem Triplin gives us a bit of a slow jam. A song that is for the ladies. It has some ethereal production, a strong hook, and an even stronger vocal performance. It's a sweet track that fits the winter time vibes perfectly. With this song out on DSPs, we look forward to hearing more from Eem Triplin soon.
Release Date: November 21, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from If I Wanted To
Mr. Dough man, Mr. FBO man
We don't pack luggage, we just take off when the show end
Feel like a French man, got baguettes on both hands
If I had no bands, thеn I'd still have more bands than you