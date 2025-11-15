Desired Crowns – Album by Che Noir & 7xvethegenius

7xvethegenius and Che Noir teamed up for a dusty, dense, and dexterous collection of beats and verses, building off of each other's talents.

When talking about the best "old-school" rappers today, Che Noir and 7xvethegenius rank high for many hardcore hip-hop fans out there. They continued to prove that on their new collab album Desired Crowns, on which Che gruffly asserts her lyrical skill and 7xve more brashly flexes both femcees' triumphs over their struggles in the industry and beyond. Alongside producers like Conductor Williams and Noir herself – plus a solid REASON feature – they organized a brief dissection of their craft. While it's not a revolutionary sound or anything unexpected from the duo, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more classically dexterous project in hip-hop this week.

