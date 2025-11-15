Desired Crowns – Album by Che Noir & 7xvethegenius

When talking about the best "old-school" rappers today, Che Noir and 7xvethegenius rank high for many hardcore hip-hop fans out there. They continued to prove that on their new collab album Desired Crowns, on which Che gruffly asserts her lyrical skill and 7xve more brashly flexes both femcees' triumphs over their struggles in the industry and beyond. Alongside producers like Conductor Williams and Noir herself – plus a solid REASON feature – they organized a brief dissection of their craft. While it's not a revolutionary sound or anything unexpected from the duo, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more classically dexterous project in hip-hop this week.
Release Date: November 14, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist of Desired Crowns
- Trapped In The Silicone (Intro)
- Topanga
- Not Me
- Sum Of Two Evils
- Amina
- Flight (feat. REASON)
- Love You (Interlude)
- Conquer
- Town Ballroom
- Breaker
- BlackGirl – Alternate Version
The singles for Desired Crowns were "Flight" featuring REASON and "Sum Of Two Evils."