News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
desired crowns
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Mixtapes
Desired Crowns – Album by Che Noir & 7xvethegenius
7xvethegenius and Che Noir teamed up for a dusty, dense, and dexterous collection of beats and verses, building off of each other's talents.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
November 15, 2025
23 Views