7xvethegenius
- MusicHip-Hop Albums That Grew On Us The Most In 2023From Veeze to Kelly Moonstone to groutherapy. and many more, we couldn't be happier about being proven wrong about these gems.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- News7xvethegenius Drops Off "Thy Will Be Done"The Drumwork Music Group artist shares her debut project on the label ft. Armani Caesar, Jae Skeese and more.By Aron A.
- NewsConway Signee 7xvethegenius Spits Bars On "Break Soul"Conway The Machine's Drumwork Music Group signee 7xvethegenius absolutely bodies her new single "Break Soul." By Mitch Findlay