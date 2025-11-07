The Fall Before The Rise – Album by Jim Jones

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Although this has been a beef-heavy year for Jim Jones with many other endeavors, he still gave fans some fiery new verses.

Jim Jones could coast off of his New York hip-hop legacy for the rest of his multi-industry career, but he can't let go of the mic that easily. He just released the new project The Fall Before The Rise, which seemingly points to even more new music coming soon. Although this has been a busy year for Capo thanks to new podcast endeavors, rap beefs, and other business matters, he still gets confident and boastful on this new record. It's nothing you wouldn't expect from him already, but there are some notable samples and flows on here for longtime fans. At the end of the day, the Dipset MC is still repping what he repped all those years ago.

Release Date: November 7, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist of The Fall Before The Rise
  1. Intro
  2. I'm The Best
  3. Rich Water
  4. Move Em
  5. Friday
  6. Eat Tonight
  7. Revolution
  8. Summer Where You Been At
  9. Mafiathon Freestyle

The single for this album was "Summer Where You Been At."

