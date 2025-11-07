The Fall Before The Rise – Album by Jim Jones

Jim Jones could coast off of his New York hip-hop legacy for the rest of his multi-industry career, but he can't let go of the mic that easily. He just released the new project The Fall Before The Rise, which seemingly points to even more new music coming soon. Although this has been a busy year for Capo thanks to new podcast endeavors, rap beefs, and other business matters, he still gets confident and boastful on this new record. It's nothing you wouldn't expect from him already, but there are some notable samples and flows on here for longtime fans. At the end of the day, the Dipset MC is still repping what he repped all those years ago.