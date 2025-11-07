Way Mo Trill – Album by Bun B & Cory Mo

"Way Mo Trill" is yet another star-studded project from Bun B and Cory Mo, which follows a long collaborative history.

Bun B continues to boast his legendary Southern rap status with the new album Way Mo Trill, his latest full-length team-up with Cory Mo. They have a long collaborative history together, and their commitment to gritty and hard-hitting Houston homages and beyond is palpable on this LP. They also enlist a lot of guests via samples and new performances across hip-hop generations. From 8Ball & MJG to Monaleo, from Juicy J to Jay Worthy, from Pimp C to LaRussell... The list goes on. For those looking for a trill day and many more ahead, you might just spin this record for the rest of the year.

Release Date: November 7, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist of WAY MO TRILL
  1. There He Go (feat. Jazze Pha and 8Ball & MJC
  2. Everywhere We Go (feat. Juicy J, Project Pat and Pimp C)
  3. Better Believe It (feat. LaRussell and The Midnight Revival)
  4. Queenie Keeping It Trill Part 2 – Skit
  5. I Can't Lie (feat. Monaleo and Scotty ATL)
  6. Can't Stop My Hustle (feat. Young Dro, Killa Kyleon and Jori)
  7. Down In The South (feat. 24hrs and Akeem Ali)
  8. Still Outside (feat. Woodie Woo)
  9. N***as Ain't Right (feat. Z-Ro and Chico Bean)
  10. Put You On Game (feat. Legendary Baller, Jay Worthy and Scar)

The single for this album was "Everywhere We Go" featuring Juicy J, Project Pat, and Pimp C.

