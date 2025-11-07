Way Mo Trill – Album by Bun B & Cory Mo

Bun B continues to boast his legendary Southern rap status with the new album Way Mo Trill, his latest full-length team-up with Cory Mo. They have a long collaborative history together, and their commitment to gritty and hard-hitting Houston homages and beyond is palpable on this LP. They also enlist a lot of guests via samples and new performances across hip-hop generations. From 8Ball & MJG to Monaleo, from Juicy J to Jay Worthy, from Pimp C to LaRussell... The list goes on. For those looking for a trill day and many more ahead, you might just spin this record for the rest of the year.
Release Date: November 7, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist of WAY MO TRILL
- There He Go (feat. Jazze Pha and 8Ball & MJC
- Everywhere We Go (feat. Juicy J, Project Pat and Pimp C)
- Better Believe It (feat. LaRussell and The Midnight Revival)
- Queenie Keeping It Trill Part 2 – Skit
- I Can't Lie (feat. Monaleo and Scotty ATL)
- Can't Stop My Hustle (feat. Young Dro, Killa Kyleon and Jori)
- Down In The South (feat. 24hrs and Akeem Ali)
- Still Outside (feat. Woodie Woo)
- N***as Ain't Right (feat. Z-Ro and Chico Bean)
- Put You On Game (feat. Legendary Baller, Jay Worthy and Scar)
The single for this album was "Everywhere We Go" featuring Juicy J, Project Pat, and Pimp C.