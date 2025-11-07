Way Mo Trill – Album by Bun B & Cory Mo

"Way Mo Trill" is yet another star-studded project from Bun B and Cory Mo, which follows a long collaborative history.

Bun B continues to boast his legendary Southern rap status with the new album Way Mo Trill, his latest full-length team-up with Cory Mo. They have a long collaborative history together, and their commitment to gritty and hard-hitting Houston homages and beyond is palpable on this LP. They also enlist a lot of guests via samples and new performances across hip-hop generations. From 8Ball & MJG to Monaleo, from Juicy J to Jay Worthy, from Pimp C to LaRussell... The list goes on. For those looking for a trill day and many more ahead, you might just spin this record for the rest of the year.

