Everywhere We Go - Song by Bun B & Cory Mo featuring Juicy J, Project Pat, & Pimp C

With Bun B and Cory Mo set to drop off "Way Mo Trill" next week, the two have dropped off a feature packed new single.

Bun B and Cory Mo are legends, and it's only fitting that they would join forced on a new album, Way Mo Trill. The two are set to drop this new album on November 7th, but first, they have a new single to share. In fact, this song has some major features, like Juicy J , Project Pat , and Pimp C . Overall, this song is a Southern hip-hop banger. The hook is catchy, the verses are tight, and the production is a lot of fun. Hip-hop fans love to hear from their legends, and this is a great example. With songs like "Everywhere We Go," Way Mo Trill promises to be one of the most fun records of the entire year. We simply cannot wait to hear more.

