Fight Land - Song by 50 Cent featuring Sheff G, Sleepy Hallow & Jeremih

50 Cent is launching a new series called "Fight Land," and to celebrate, he has dropped off a new single packed with features.

50 Cent is a man of many talents, and lately, he has been diving into the world of television. He has a new series coming out called "Fight Land," and to promote the new series, he has created a theme song. Unsurprisingly, he is the lead artist of the track. This is good news for fans as we get a rare 50 Cent performance. Meanwhile, Jeremih is on the hook of the track, all while New York drill extraordinaries Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow deliver some verses throughout. It's a cool track, although it certainly does have a theme song vibe to it. Whether or not that is a positive or a negative, is entirely up to you.

