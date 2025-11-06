Catastrophe - Song by Ken Carson

Ken Carson is in the midst of the Antagonist 2.0 tour, yet he is still dropping new music, with "Catastrophe" being his latest single.

Ken Carson is part of the youth movement that defines Playboi Carti 's Opium label. They have the youth in a chokehold, and the Antagonist 2.0 tour is an amazing example of this. As the tour goes on, Carson is keeping his fans fed with some new music. In fact, on Thursday, he dropped off a new song called "Catastrophe." It's a song that contains some noisy production and auto-tuned vocals. Sonically, it's something that fans have heard from Carson in the past. Although, new music is always going to be welcomed by his fanbase. He's been keeping busy over these last few years, and it's hard to imagine that trend breaking, anytime soon.

