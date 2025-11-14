Margiela - Song by Ken Carson

Ken Carson is one of the biggest rappers in the world right now when it comes to the youth. Coming out of the Underground, Carson has become part of Playboi Carti's Opium imprint. He has dropped some heat over the years, but his releases can be sparse. In 2025, however, he is looking to change that. The artist has delivered some big singles throughout the Fall, and now, we have "Margiela." This song has a blown out, distorted instrumental. Meanwhile, the rapping is what you would come to expect from Carson. It's a solid track, and one you can listen to below.
Release Date: November 14, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Lost Files 5
Quotable Lyrics from Margiela
Lean cups everywhere, I been off that, yeah
I can't get off her, hit from the back, I'm pullin' on her hair
She wanna ride it, yeah, in the chair, she so nasty
Who would've ever thought I had her like this? She so classy