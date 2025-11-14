Margiela - Song by Ken Carson

Ken Carson is back with a new song called "Margiela," and fans are simply happy to see him dropping consistently.

Lean cups everywhere, I been off that, yeah I can't get off her, hit from the back, I'm pullin' on her hair She wanna ride it, yeah, in the chair, she so nasty Who would've ever thought I had her like this? She so classy

Ken Carson is one of the biggest rappers in the world right now when it comes to the youth. Coming out of the Underground, Carson has become part of Playboi Carti 's Opium imprint. He has dropped some heat over the years, but his releases can be sparse. In 2025, however, he is looking to change that. The artist has delivered some big singles throughout the Fall, and now, we have "Margiela." This song has a blown out, distorted instrumental. Meanwhile, the rapping is what you would come to expect from Carson. It's a solid track, and one you can listen to below.

