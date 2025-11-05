ASAP Rocky has faced no shortage of legal drama in recent years. Now, even more has been added to his plate. Per The Independent, Chez Ni LLC filed a $1.1 million lawsuit against him in Manhattan County Supreme Court last week. It alleges that his $11 million condo caused flooding that resulted in serious damage to the unit below it. Allegedly, it made the unit in question “completely uninhabitable."

The lawsuit cites the alleged “negligence of the putative owner of Unit 5N, Rakim Athelaston Mayers (a/k/a A$AP Rocky),” as well as local contractor ADE Pro Painting.

Allegedly, “several hot water pipes in and around Unit 5N… burst[,] causing a deluge of water to cascade from Unit 5N into and around Unit 4NF below, as well as to several other units” last December. At the time, ADE Pro Painting had been in ASAP Rocky's condo doing work. One of the company's employees allegedly opened all the windows “to exhaust fumes created from the work performed.”

Allegedly, the employee left without closing the windows despite it being “below freezing" outside.

ASAP Rocky Lawsuit

A third-party contractor later discovered that allegedly, radiator supply valves had been left closed. Allegedly, no return valves had been installed either.

“The closure of the supply valves and failure to install return valves created an objectively hazardous situation,” the lawsuit alleges. "Specifically, because the supply valves were closed, water could not circulate through the mechanical heating piping and the existing water remained trapped inside the fin tube radiators.”

Ultimately, the water in the radiators froze, leading to cracks in the pipes. “Once thawed, not only did the existing water then proceed to gush from cracks in the pipes, but also because no return valves had been installed, the water continued to flow unabated causing massive flooding,” the lawsuit alleges.