Raised By Wolves 2 - Album by YoDogg & Cardo Got Wings

YoDogg and Cardo Got Wings just dropped "Raised By Wolves 2," which is full of dope beats and some blistering bars.

Cardo Got Wings is one of the best producers in hip-hop right now. He can also rap, and when paired with YoDogg, the two are able to make magic. This was certainly the case on their new project, Raised By Wolves 2. This album dropped during a crowded New Music Friday, although it has managed to rise above the crowd. This song has a tight 14-song tracklist, and there are some dope features sprinkled in throughout. Larry June, Premo Rice, and Nutso Thugn all put their best foot forward here. This is a worthy sequel, and you can check it out, below.

