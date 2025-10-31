Raised By Wolves 2 - Album by YoDogg & Cardo Got Wings

Cardo Got Wings is one of the best producers in hip-hop right now. He can also rap, and when paired with YoDogg, the two are able to make magic. This was certainly the case on their new project, Raised By Wolves 2. This album dropped during a crowded New Music Friday, although it has managed to rise above the crowd. This song has a tight 14-song tracklist, and there are some dope features sprinkled in throughout. Larry June, Premo Rice, and Nutso Thugn all put their best foot forward here. This is a worthy sequel, and you can check it out, below.
Release Date: October 31, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Raised By Wolves 2
- Slimey Wolf
- Splatter
- Madness
- The Clan
- Blade
- Now Ya Gang
- Make Me
- Bacc 2 Life ft. Premo Rice
- Real Deal
- Dollas & Sense
- I Bet
- When I See You ft. Larry June
- Purpose ft. Nutso Thugn
- Just Wanna