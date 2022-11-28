Curren$y’s closing out the year on a high note. Following weeks of anticipation, Spitta came through with the release of his latest project, The Drive In Theatre Part 2 this weekend.

Curren$y dropped another body of work this week. This one consists of a whopping 21 songs in total with appearances from a slew of artists. Buzzing NOLA rapper Rob49 holds it down alongside Spitta on “Oct 23rd,” while Jet Life artist Fendi P comes through on “Rare Thang.” Additionally, Curren$y gets some help from Dash, URA, Blü, I’sis, Premo Rice, and Jade Angelle.

Over the weekend, Curren$y explained the title of the album before releasing the project in its entirety.

“Drive In Theatre is me walking you through the other game,” Curren$y explained during the clip. “The game that I got from movies — I’ve always said, learn how to extract jewels from the movies that you watchin’.”

Spitta’s latest offering caps off another productive run in 2022. However, Curren$y only released a third of the number of projects this year that he did in 2021. He joined The Alchemist on Continuance to kick off the year as a result of fans hounding them down for new music. Then, Curren$y came for the summer when he dropped Spring Clean 2, and its deluxe re-release.

It’s unclear what we could expect from Curren$y come 2023 but there’s a good chance he has even more heat in the stash. In the meantime, we’ll be riding out the remainder of 2022 with The Drive In Theatre Part 2 on repeat.

If you haven’t already, then check out Curren$y’s latest project below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.