jet life recordings
- MixtapesCurren$y & Jermaine Dupri's Highly-Anticipated Project "For Motivational Use Only Vol. 1" Is HereCurren$y and Jermaine Dupri deliver their highly-anticipated joint project, "For Motivational Use Only Vol. 1" ft. T.I. & 2 Chainz.By Aron A.
- MixtapesCurren$y Makes A Movie On "The Drive In Theatre Part 2"Spitta taps DASH, Rob49, Fendi P and more for "The Drive In Theatre Part 2"By Aron A.
- MusicFendi P Brings Back His Savvy Steez On "The Art of Finessin 2"Formerly Corner Boy P, Jet Life Recordings' own Fendi P keeps his finesse in tact with the release of "The Art of Finessin 2," which includes features from Fiend and Wiz Khalifa.By Keenan Higgins
- SongsCurren$y & Fendi P Flex On New Track "Stainless"Curren$y & Fendi P's "Stainless" is flawless. By Dominiq R.
- NewsCurren$y Hits With "3 Piece Set"Spitta shows love to the game on his new project.By Aron A.
- Music VideosCurren$y Continues His Reign As Underground King In "Decisions" VideoThe Jet Life head honcho, Curren$y drops visuals for "Decisions."By Dominiq R.
- Music VideosCurren$y Nuzzles Up In The Whip For A Hotbox On "300 Thousand"Curren$y reassures his beloved car that she's all he wants and more.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsCurren$y Channels Rae Sremmurd On New "Pegasus" RemixCurren$y Spitta drops off a smooth remix to Rae Sremmurd's "Perplexing Pegasus."By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosCurren$y's Got The "Game On Freeze" In New VideoCurren$y supports "The Spring Collection" with his latest.By Milca P.
- NewsCurren$y & Lex Luger Drop "I Know" Off Of Upcoming ProjectCurren$y & Lex Luger drop "I Know" off of "Motivational Speech"By Aron A.
- Music VideosCorner Boy P "Drag Race" VideoCorner Boy P puts his spin on Tay-K's "The Race."By Aron A.
- MusicCurren$y Announces "12/30" MixtapeCurren$y is on a roll with "12/30," his 12th project to be released this year.By hnhh
- MixtapesCurren$y Announces New Jet Life Compilation Mixtape "Organized Crime"Curren$y announces a new "Organized Crime" mixtape from the Jet Life family.By Rose Lilah
- NewsCurren$y's Jet Life Recordings Signs New Artist Mary GoldCurren$y has signed New Orleans vocalist Mary Gold to his Jet Life Recordings imprint. By hnhh
- NewsMary Gold "Prayer" VideoWatch Mary Gold "Prayers" VideoBy hnhh