HHVI The Six Of Swords - Album by Lloyd Banks

Lloyd Banks always delivers with his Halloween Havoc series, and on Friday, fans got the sixth installment.

Lloyd Banks is a beloved MC, and everyone knows what he is capable of. He has delivered some classic albums, and the man deserves all the credit in the world for that. He also has a very popular series called "Halloween Havoc ." On Friday, just in time for Halloween, the artist dropped off the sixth installment, called HHVI The Six Of Swords. This new project contains 16 songs and could very well be the most ambitious iteration of "Halloween Havoc" yet. A lot of new music has dropped today, although this newest release from Lloyd Banks will certainly stand out from the crowd.

