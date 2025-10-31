HHVI The Six Of Swords - Album by Lloyd Banks

Lloyd Banks is a beloved MC, and everyone knows what he is capable of. He has delivered some classic albums, and the man deserves all the credit in the world for that. He also has a very popular series called "Halloween Havoc." On Friday, just in time for Halloween, the artist dropped off the sixth installment, called HHVI The Six Of Swords. This new project contains 16 songs and could very well be the most ambitious iteration of "Halloween Havoc" yet. A lot of new music has dropped today, although this newest release from Lloyd Banks will certainly stand out from the crowd.
Release Date: October 31, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for HHVI The Six Of Swords
- Addition By Subtraction
- Eat What You Kill
- Book Of Records
- If Time Permits
- Haddonfield
- Supposed To Be
- Die Slow
- Save A Spot
- Made A Fool Of Me
- Changed Up
- The Eye Test
- It Ain't Going Well
- Talk About It Lata
- Father Forgive
- Happy Eyes Lie People
- What's Your Purpose