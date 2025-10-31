Mr. Pay For Sh*t - Song by Real Boston Richey featuring BenDaDonnn

Real Boston Richey and BenDaDonnn go back and forth on a new track called "Mr. Pay For Sh*t," and it's an undeniable banger.

Real Boston Richey is an artist who is known for dropping bangers. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that he would use Halloween as an excuse to drop another one. Today, the artist returned with "Mr. Pay For Shit." This new track even comes with a feature from BenDaDonnn. The comedian does not rap on the song. Instead, Boston Richey and BenDaDonnn go back and forth with some banter throughout the track. It's a nice touch, and it adds to the storytelling of the track. If you are a Boston Richey fan, or you like when BenDaDonnn is riffing, then this track is for you.

