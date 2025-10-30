I Admit It - Song by Fattmack

FattMack is a 19-year-old artist from Mobile, Alabama who has been receiving some major co-signs as of late. It is clear that he has a ton of potential, and it feels like he is on the precipice of becoming a big name. Having said that, this past week, FattMack kept the momentum alive by dropping off a new song called "I Admit It." This new song features a somber instrumental, while the artist delivers autotuned verses. The lyrics are incredibly sad and sincere, dealing with the pain of his situation. He even talks about suicide on the song, in a moment of pain and vulnerability. For a 19-year-old, this is mature songwriting at its finest, and you should definitely check it out.
Release Date: October 29, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from I Admit It
Bro shoot switches out the window of the rental, please don't chase me
I poured a deuce, had shit to do but now this Tris got me too lazy
I can't do it, I can't lie, I wanna die, but suicide, I just can't do it
Several times I put my fire up to my mind, I just couldn't use it