I Admit It - Song by Fattmack

19-year-old Alabama artist FattMack has been gaining quite a bit of momentum as of late, and his song "I Admit It" will only keep it going.

Bro shoot switches out the window of the rental, please don't chase me I poured a deuce, had shit to do but now this Tris got me too lazy I can't do it, I can't lie, I wanna die, but suicide, I just can't do it Several times I put my fire up to my mind, I just couldn't use it

FattMack is a 19-year-old artist from Mobile, Alabama who has been receiving some major co-signs as of late. It is clear that he has a ton of potential, and it feels like he is on the precipice of becoming a big name. Having said that, this past week, FattMack kept the momentum alive by dropping off a new song called "I Admit It." This new song features a somber instrumental, while the artist delivers autotuned verses. The lyrics are incredibly sad and sincere, dealing with the pain of his situation. He even talks about suicide on the song, in a moment of pain and vulnerability. For a 19-year-old, this is mature songwriting at its finest, and you should definitely check it out.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!