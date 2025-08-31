News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
FattMack
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Songs
Raq baby & FattMack Trade Relentless Bars On New Single "Switch Crowd"
Raq baby and FattMack have found a lot of success in 2025, and this track shows their appeal can be pretty versatile.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
August 31, 2025
41 Views