McKenzie - Album by FattMack

Alabama artist FattMack has come through with his new 20-track album "McKenzie," which is sure to gain him a lot of fans.

FattMack is an artist who is on the rise, and he is certainly making his presence felt in the Alabama music scene. He has come through with some solid singles in 2025, and now, he is here with a full, 20-track album. It is a project that contains melodic tracks with auto-tuned vocals and some catchy hooks. The artist is still developing his craft, and there is no denying that he has the chops to eventually become a real star in the music world. You can check out his new project, below.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!