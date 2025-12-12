McKenzie - Album by FattMack

FattMack is an artist who is on the rise, and he is certainly making his presence felt in the Alabama music scene. He has come through with some solid singles in 2025, and now, he is here with a full, 20-track album. It is a project that contains melodic tracks with auto-tuned vocals and some catchy hooks. The artist is still developing his craft, and there is no denying that he has the chops to eventually become a real star in the music world. You can check out his new project, below.
Release Date: December 12, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for McKenzie
- LL Smaky
- White Knight
- I Admit It
- Where We Went Wrong ft. Noodah05 & Jay Montana
- Feel Like Diddy
- Leave
- Make Me Sick ft. Big Yayo & Mgm Lett
- Mil Ticket
- Famous Hoes
- 5 Minutes
- Outside ft. Lil Rae
- Ring Ring Ring
- Do or Die ft. TopOppGen
- Soul Ties
- IRL
- Perky Mills
- Not Worried
- Red Roses & Pearls
- Still The Same
- McKenzie