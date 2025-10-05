IRL - Song by FattMack

FattMack, Mobile, Alabama rapper, has already been through a lot in his 20 years of life. Through XXL, it was revealed he dropped around 140 pounds after weighing around 300 at the age of 15. In a separate chat with Viper Mag, he was incredibly honest about that moment, sharing how embarrassed he felt. Moreover, he's already lost a close relative, who he cried making a song for. FattMack has earned a lot of respect from listeners for his honesty, which also translates into his music. "IRL" is one of those therapy sessions where he vents about a girl he used to be regular with but he's now resorted to casual hookups to numb the pain. He's frustrated, lost, and emotional. Check out the single, "IRL," below.
Release Date: October 3, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from "IRL":
She yold me she wanna be my mistress
I asked why 'cause I don't get it (Yeah)
I rather give her attention she only see me on special occasions
But she used to make it her business to come see me