5 Minutes - Song by FattMack

BY Tallie Spencer 21 Views
FattMack is here to stay and is proving why he's worth at least "5 Minutes" of your time.

FattMack wastes no time getting straight to the point on "5 Minutes," a focused and hungry record built for anyone who moves like they’ve got everything to prove. The single appears on his upcoming highly-anticipated album MCKENZIE. Along with standout lead track "I Admit," FattMack is proving that he has something to say and is capitalizing off a breakout year. The album is positioned to pay homage to his Alabama roots and serve as a chronicle of his life from childhood to fatherhood.

In the meantime, "5 Minutes" displays FattMack's abilities as an artist who can rap on a melody and also deliver intention in every bar. FattMack raps with the pressure of someone who knows opportunity doesn’t wait, turning short windows into big moments.

Release Date: November 28, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop / Rap
Album: MCKENZIE

Quotable Lyrics

She in Jamaica with her a-- out
On my dime
Even when I try not to, I still shine

