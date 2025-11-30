5 Minutes - Song by FattMack

FattMack wastes no time getting straight to the point on "5 Minutes," a focused and hungry record built for anyone who moves like they’ve got everything to prove. The single appears on his upcoming highly-anticipated album MCKENZIE. Along with standout lead track "I Admit," FattMack is proving that he has something to say and is capitalizing off a breakout year. The album is positioned to pay homage to his Alabama roots and serve as a chronicle of his life from childhood to fatherhood.
In the meantime, "5 Minutes" displays FattMack's abilities as an artist who can rap on a melody and also deliver intention in every bar. FattMack raps with the pressure of someone who knows opportunity doesn’t wait, turning short windows into big moments.
Release Date: November 28, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop / Rap
Album: MCKENZIE
