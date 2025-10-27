Plenty - Song by Lil Baby featuring YTB Fatt & YFN Lucci

After dropping "All On Me" late last week, Lil Baby came through over the weekend with a new song featuring YFN Lucci & YTB Fatt.

Lil Baby is one of the biggest artists in the world, and when he drops, people are going to pay attention. Last week, he gave fans the song "All On Me." On Saturday, he came through with another surprise drop, this time in the form of "Plenty" with YTB Fatt and YFN Lucci. Given the lineup here, you can imagine that this song is an unrelenting banger. The kind of song that you can't help but get hyped to. Ultimately, these artists have lots of chemistry with one another, so the collaboration is works well. Baby sounds hungry, and that could very well lead to a new project sometime in the near future.

