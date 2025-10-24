Sin Ever After - Album by 1oneam

1oneam is a Wisconsin rapper and producer who continues to reach new heights while delving into the rich sound of PluggnB.

1oneam is an artist who certainly embraces the pluggnb sound. It is a sound that is hard to define. However, if you are a fan of Pi'erre Bourne's solo work, then you will probably have an appreciation and understanding for what we are talking about. On Friday, 1oneam dropped off a new album called Sin Ever After, which features 18 songs. The album is a continuation of the work 1oneam has been putting into the underground. He is someone who has been a champion of the scene, and for a lot of fans, it is a big deal to see him branch out in this way. If you are a fan of this flavor of underground rap, then you will most certainly enjoy this project.

Release Date: October 24, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Sin Ever After
  1. Tags
  2. Marriott
  3. Stuck to Him
  4. Up To Something
  5. I Can Fly
  6. Outside
  7. Match My Vibe
  8. Who Am I?
  9. Cloud 9
  10. Golden Token
  11. Just Like Me
  12. Understand Me
  13. Let It Go
  14. Fuck the Talk
  15. Call Me
  16. Ain't My Life
  17. Did You Mean It?
  18. No New Friends
