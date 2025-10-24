Sin Ever After - Album by 1oneam

1oneam is an artist who certainly embraces the pluggnb sound. It is a sound that is hard to define. However, if you are a fan of Pi'erre Bourne's solo work, then you will probably have an appreciation and understanding for what we are talking about. On Friday, 1oneam dropped off a new album called Sin Ever After, which features 18 songs. The album is a continuation of the work 1oneam has been putting into the underground. He is someone who has been a champion of the scene, and for a lot of fans, it is a big deal to see him branch out in this way. If you are a fan of this flavor of underground rap, then you will most certainly enjoy this project.