Sin Ever After - Album by 1oneam

1oneam is an artist who certainly embraces the pluggnb sound. It is a sound that is hard to define. However, if you are a fan of Pi'erre Bourne's solo work, then you will probably have an appreciation and understanding for what we are talking about. On Friday, 1oneam dropped off a new album called Sin Ever After, which features 18 songs. The album is a continuation of the work 1oneam has been putting into the underground. He is someone who has been a champion of the scene, and for a lot of fans, it is a big deal to see him branch out in this way. If you are a fan of this flavor of underground rap, then you will most certainly enjoy this project.
Release Date: October 24, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Sin Ever After
- Tags
- Marriott
- Stuck to Him
- Up To Something
- I Can Fly
- Outside
- Match My Vibe
- Who Am I?
- Cloud 9
- Golden Token
- Just Like Me
- Understand Me
- Let It Go
- Fuck the Talk
- Call Me
- Ain't My Life
- Did You Mean It?
- No New Friends