GO:OD AM (10th Anniversary) - Album By Mac Miller

A decade after its original release, Mac Miller’s GO:OD AM remains one of the most defining projects of his career. This year, it’s getting the celebration it deserves. The album’s 10th anniversary edition dropped today and brings a reimagined edition that invites fans to revisit one of Mac’s most honest and transformative eras. On this re-release, listeners are treated to three new tracks including, "Royal Flush" ft. Vinny Radio, "Cable Box," and "Carpe Diem."

The project originally released in 2015 and featured standout songs like "Weekend" with Miguel and "Cut the Check" with Chief Keef. It was one of those defining albums that contributed to Mac's signature sound. Now, the 10th Anniversary Edition features remastered tracks, unreleased gems, and fresh updates for longtime listeners. A decade later, GO:OD AM still hits with the same clarity, emotion, and late-night resonance that made it timeless. At 20-tracks long, this release is a real treat for the longtime fans.

Release Date: October 24, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Album: GO:OD AM (10th Anniversary Edition)

