Feet On Land - Song by MoneyBagg Yo featuring G Herbo

MoneyBagg Yo and G Herbo are always consistent with their music, and on Friday, they blessed us with an incredible new collaboration.

Put me on the stand, read my Miranda, still won't tell the truth Buy a Maybach 680 just 'cause I ain't have nothin' to do (Nyoom) Ridin' in the new coupe with no roof, my neck and wrist a million and two Two karat stones, GIA, two foreign whips identical

MoneyBagg Yo and G Herbo are two of the biggest artists in hip-hop right now. MoneyBagg reps Memphis, while G Herbo has been one of Chicago's best artists for over a decade. On Friday, the two teamed up for an absolute banger called "Feet On Land." This song is as straightforward as you can get. The trap production drives the song forward, while both artists deliver solid verses with lots of wordplay. Their chemistry works, and it feels like we could get more collabs in the future. With this release, it's hard to imagine a world in which MoneyBagg Yo doesn't drop a new album sometime soon.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!