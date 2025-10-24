Feet On Land - Song by MoneyBagg Yo featuring G Herbo

MoneyBagg Yo and G Herbo are two of the biggest artists in hip-hop right now. MoneyBagg reps Memphis, while G Herbo has been one of Chicago's best artists for over a decade. On Friday, the two teamed up for an absolute banger called "Feet On Land." This song is as straightforward as you can get. The trap production drives the song forward, while both artists deliver solid verses with lots of wordplay. Their chemistry works, and it feels like we could get more collabs in the future. With this release, it's hard to imagine a world in which MoneyBagg Yo doesn't drop a new album sometime soon.
Release Date: October 24, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Feet On Land
Put me on the stand, read my Miranda, still won't tell the truth
Buy a Maybach 680 just 'cause I ain't have nothin' to do (Nyoom)
Ridin' in the new coupe with no roof, my neck and wrist a million and two
Two karat stones, GIA, two foreign whips identical