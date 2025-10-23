Gotta Do It - Song by Big K.R.I.T.

Big K.R.I.T. has been a beacon of consistency for over a decade, and on Thursday, he came through with a new single called "Gotta Do It."

Big K.R.I.T. has been one of the best and most consistent artists of the last decade plus. He has dropped some classic records, and remains someone that the fans are always eager to hear from. Maintaining this kind of status in the music world is not easy, but K.R.I.T. is a rare exception. On Thursday, he came through with a brand-new track called "Gotta Do It," which features an evolution of his famous sound. From the smooth production to the matching flows, K.R.I.T. reaffirms his place as one of the most capable MCs out there. It's a reminder that we want an album whenever he is ready to give us one.

