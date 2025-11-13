The Mileage - Song by Big K.R.I.T.

Big K.R.I.T. is easily one of the best rappers to ever come out of the South, and that is saying something considering the talent that has emerged from the area. However, his discography warrants such praise. More recently, he has been dropping tracks like "Gotta Do It," and today, we got "The Mileage." Overall, this song is unapologetically Southern. From the production to the flows, Big K.R.I.T. never shies away from owning his Mississippi roots. The song is energetic and fun, and with these two singles, it's clear that the artist might just have an album up his sleeve. Either way, we're enjoying the new releases.
Release Date: November 13, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A