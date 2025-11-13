The Mileage - Song by Big K.R.I.T.

Big K.R.I.T. recently dropped "Gotta Do It," but now, he is back with a new single called "The Mileage," and he's hungrier than ever.

Big K.R.I.T. is easily one of the best rappers to ever come out of the South, and that is saying something considering the talent that has emerged from the area. However, his discography warrants such praise. More recently, he has been dropping tracks like "Gotta Do It," and today, we got "The Mileage." Overall, this song is unapologetically Southern. From the production to the flows, Big K.R.I.T. never shies away from owning his Mississippi roots. The song is energetic and fun, and with these two singles, it's clear that the artist might just have an album up his sleeve. Either way, we're enjoying the new releases.

