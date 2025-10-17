San Andreas - Song by Tommy Richman

Tommy Richman is looking to bring the 90s Los Angeles hip-hop vibes with his brand-new single "San Andreas."

Tommy Richman is an artist who has certainly become a bit polarizing over the past year. His refusal to be boxed into hip-hop rubbed many the wrong way. However, his songs are very clearly inspired by the genre. Case in point, his new single "San Andreas." Even just the name alone makes you think of the video game, filled with 90s hip-hop. The song itself even has 90s West Coast rap elements in it. Meanwhile the vocal stylings are more R&B and soul influenced. It's a catchy pop rap tune, albeit one that sounds extremely familiar if you have heard Tommy Richman before.

