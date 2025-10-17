San Andreas - Song by Tommy Richman

Tommy Richman is an artist who has certainly become a bit polarizing over the past year. His refusal to be boxed into hip-hop rubbed many the wrong way. However, his songs are very clearly inspired by the genre. Case in point, his new single "San Andreas." Even just the name alone makes you think of the video game, filled with 90s hip-hop. The song itself even has 90s West Coast rap elements in it. Meanwhile the vocal stylings are more R&B and soul influenced. It's a catchy pop rap tune, albeit one that sounds extremely familiar if you have heard Tommy Richman before.
Release Date: October 17, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from San Andreas
Oh, baby, I don't wanna die alone
Working so hard for a future new home
We can be dependent, baby
But you got some resentment on me lately
It's not enough