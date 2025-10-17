San Andreas - Song by Tommy Richman

BY Alexander Cole 59 Views
SAN ANDREAS SAN ANDREAS
Tommy Richman is looking to bring the 90s Los Angeles hip-hop vibes with his brand-new single "San Andreas."

Tommy Richman is an artist who has certainly become a bit polarizing over the past year. His refusal to be boxed into hip-hop rubbed many the wrong way. However, his songs are very clearly inspired by the genre. Case in point, his new single "San Andreas." Even just the name alone makes you think of the video game, filled with 90s hip-hop. The song itself even has 90s West Coast rap elements in it. Meanwhile the vocal stylings are more R&B and soul influenced. It's a catchy pop rap tune, albeit one that sounds extremely familiar if you have heard Tommy Richman before.

Release Date: October 17, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from San Andreas

Oh, baby, I don't wanna die alone
Working so hard for a future new home
We can be dependent, baby
But you got some resentment on me lately
It's not enough

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
