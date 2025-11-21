Worlds Apart - EP by Tommy Richman

Tommy Richman is someone who has certainly faced his fair share of criticism. After saying he didn't want to be considered hip-hop, some fans and pundits soured on him. However, Richman is still dropping new music, and he is still using the same style that got him famous in the first place. On Friday, the artist dropped off a new EP called "Worlds Apart." This new project contains eight songs, and we get some features from heavyweights like Brent Faiyaz and even 03 Greedo. It is a solid project and if you are a fan of the Tommy Richman sound, then this is for you.
Release Date: November 21, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop, Pop
Tracklist for Worlds Apart
- Stuck In My Head ft. mynameisntjmack
- Amen!
- San Andreas
- West Coast ft. 03 Greedo & mynameisntjmack
- What Is On Ur Mind
- Actin Up
- Bother Me ft. Brent Faiyaz
- Mortal Sacrifice