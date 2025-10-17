Rich Sinners - Song by Skrilla & Lil Yachty

Skrilla has been having quite the moment as of late thanks to his viral song that has spawned the "6 7" meme. However, the artist is much more than just one song. He has the capability to drop multiple bangers, and his new song "Rich Sinners" with Lil Yachty is proof of this. Overall, the song comes with some dope word play from both artists. Not to mention, we get some menacing production that adds weight to the lyrics. It is a fun song, and one that we're sure you all will be bumping throughout the weekend. We're looking forward to hearing more from Skrilla soon.
Release Date: October 17, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Rich Sinners
We rich forever, dirty money, never clean, I got some cream
I done got my bitch on drugs and I done got my dog on lean
Don't ask me what I'm sippin', n***a, this codeine promethazine, not sippin' green
Brody walks you down and out shit, flee the scene