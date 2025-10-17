Rich Sinners - Song by Skrilla & Lil Yachty

Skrilla and Lil Yachty have combined their talents on a new track called "Rich Sinners" that will kick off your weekend the right way.

We rich forever, dirty money, never clean, I got some cream I done got my bitch on drugs and I done got my dog on lean Don't ask me what I'm sippin', n***a, this codeine promethazine, not sippin' green Brody walks you down and out shit, flee the scene

Skrilla has been having quite the moment as of late thanks to his viral song that has spawned the "6 7" meme. However, the artist is much more than just one song. He has the capability to drop multiple bangers, and his new song "Rich Sinners" with Lil Yachty is proof of this. Overall, the song comes with some dope word play from both artists. Not to mention, we get some menacing production that adds weight to the lyrics. It is a fun song, and one that we're sure you all will be bumping throughout the weekend. We're looking forward to hearing more from Skrilla soon.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!