Mexican rap artist Brayan Camacho Calleja, widely known as El Moreno Mexicano, has been charged with multiple felonies following a deadly crash in downtown Indianapolis. Prosecutors allege the 26-year-old was intoxicated when his Dodge Charger collided with a GMC Yukon, killing 31-year-old passenger Aaron Radford.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced six felony counts against Camacho Calleja. This includes causing death while operating a vehicle intoxicated, reckless homicide, and driving without ever obtaining a license. Court records show his blood alcohol concentration measured .108, well above Indiana’s legal limit of .08.

The crash happened September 20 near East Ohio and North East Streets. A nearby detective reported hearing the impact before seeing a red Charger skid across Ohio Street and slam into an apartment building. According to police, Camacho Calleja and a female passenger tried to walk away from the wreck before being stopped.

Mexican Rapper El Moreno Mexicano

Investigators say the Charger struck the Yukon as it traveled southbound, forcing it into a utility pole. Radford, who was riding as a passenger, was ejected from the vehicle and later pronounced dead at Methodist Hospital. The Yukon’s driver, a Lyft employee, sustained two broken ribs.

Camacho Calleja admitted through a translator that he had been drinking at a downtown bar before the collision. He claimed he sped through the intersection as the light changed from green to yellow. A passenger riding with him told officers they consumed “a lot of alcohol” that night and that he ran several red lights before the crash.

Data pulled from the Charger’s Airbag Control Module revealed the car was traveling 71 miles per hour five seconds before impact and accelerating to 94 miles per hour just over one second before the collision. The posted speed limit on East Ohio Street is 25 miles per hour.

Camacho Calleja, whose 57 YouTube videos have collected more than 35 million views, remains held at the Marion County Jail under a federal detainer. Prosecutor Rya Mears condemned his conduct, calling drunk driving “reckless and preventable.”