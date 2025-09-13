$NOT is looking to hit the "PRESS + DELETE" on anyone who's willing to try him on his newest single. The Florida native, who's always looking to experiment, may have just concocted his catchiest record as of recently.
Produced by BeatsByNyce and frequent collaborator watts, there's a real eeriness to the production with its ghostly keys and melodies. As per usual, $NOT tackles the beat with a relaxed approach, but his monotone voice complements the darkness perfectly.
He also finds some wickedly good pockets on this banger, particularly right around the midway point of his lone verse. "Stay up down in my Air Force 1s, I'm throwin' ones / Dubs on your b*tches a*s for fun (B*tch) / I do this sh*t for fun / All you n****s got no funds / Smoke up in my lungs," he raps with calculated precision.
It's unclear if this braggadocious and bossy single will lead to anything bigger as $NOT keeps a relatively low profile. But what we can tell you is that he's been on a hot streak since dropping Viceroy in July 2024.
After he put out his first album in two years, he's put out nine singles and the ninth is "PRESS + DELETE." So, he's certainly got enough material already prepped for an album announcement. But whether or not any of them have inspired a theme or concept remains unknown.
$NOT "PRESS + DELETE"
Quotable Lyrics:
B*tch-a*s n****s tryna fold on me (B*tch-a*s)
Tryna hate on me, hm (Hahaha)
Weak-a*s h*es tryna date on me (B*tch)
I'ma go right to sleep, hm
I remain undefeated, ain't no one could repeat it, hm
Ain't no one could achieve it, hm-hm