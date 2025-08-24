JP Ventures Into R&B Territory With New EP "Took A Turn"

JP made his rise to fame through Milwaukee's underground rap scene before going viral with his On The Radar freestyle.

JP is carving a new lane with Took a Turn, his latest EP that moves him from Milwaukee’s lowend rap into contemporary R&B. The project, led by the singles “Serenity” and “My Peace,” leans into harmonies, falsetto, and slower grooves, signaling a shift from the dance-driven beats that first pushed him into the spotlight.

The new direction follows a career-defining year. JP made his national television debut on November 15, 2024, performing “School Dance” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He followed that breakthrough with The Groove, a live EP that showcased his voice over full-band arrangements. A series of open-mic appearances reinforced the idea that JP was ready to be seen as more than a product of Milwaukee’s viral wave.

With Took a Turn, those R&B leanings move to the forefront. The title track earned early buzz on TikTok, while his Genius Open Mic performance of “Serenity” spotlighted the project’s melodic range. Though rooted in Milwaukee’s bass-heavy, clap-driven lowend style, JP has consistently stretched beyond its boundaries. National coverage of the scene’s evolution often points to him as one of its defining figures.

Still, the pivot doesn’t erase his hip-hop traction. His viral single “Bad Bitty” and its NLE Choppa remix cemented his national profile and led to playlist placements, Genius features, and From the Block performances. That foundation allows his R&B transition to feel organic, building on momentum instead of starting over.

Took a Turn captures an artist refusing to be boxed in by genre expectations. By weaving Milwaukee grit with polished R&B sensibilities, JP signals his commitment to growth and versatility. The project positions him as a voice ready to navigate both rap’s immediacy and R&B’s timeless pull.

Took A Turn - JP

Official Tracklist

  1. Sserenity
  2. My Peace
  3. How Can I
  4. No Matter
  5. Took A Turn
  6. Strangers


