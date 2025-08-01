Tyler The Creator Trolls New Jersey Crowd By Saying He Knows Nothing About Their State

Tyler, the Creator performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 20, 2024.
Tyler, The Creator teased the New Jersey crowd by saying he knows nothing about their state except for Joe Budden.

Tyler The Creator performed in Newark, New Jersey on his CHROMAKOPIA tour on July 27 and 28. Tyler is a hip-hop fan first and foremost, having been raised on some of the genre's most notable artists of the 2000s. Joe Budden was one of those artists. Budden also grew up in Jersey City, which is less than 30 minutes away from the Prudential Center, the site of Tyler's two NJ shows.

Tyler addressed the crowd by telling them that he was unfamiliar with New Jersey. "What the f**k goes on in New Jersey?" he asked the audience. "All I know is I think Joe Budden lives here." Of course, that drew some boos from the crowd, but they were not being serious.

Based on his knowledge of New Jersey, it is safe to say that Tyler The Creator is probably not a Sopranos fan.

"So, y'all boo me because I don't know s**t about where the f**k y'all wake up from? N***a, that's y'all motherf***ing fault. See, I was about give y'all a compliment and shit," he joked back. "No, b***h, now you can't get the compliment. The f**k? Ugh. Now I gotta think about if I'ma say the f***ing compliment the rest of the damn show. Ohhh, now you're sorry, now you're sorry! Suck my f***ing dick, f**k you. Stupid-a** b***hes."

Tyler The Creator CHROMAKOPIA Tour

Tyler The Creator took a brief detour to stop at Lollapalooza, where he delivered a headlining set on the festival's first night. The setlist included some of the tracks from Don't Tap The Glass, a welcome surprise after he originally said that he wouldn't be adding them to live shows just yet.

Tyler will be taking his tour overseas in just a few short weeks, kicking things off in Auckland on August 18. He will end the 96-show worldwide romp in The Philippines on September 20 and 21.

