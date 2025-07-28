Mack Maine’s Son Dies At 20 After Seizure

Today, Mack Maine took to Instagram to share some tragic news with his supporters. According to TMZ, his son Zeke passed away at his California home earlier this month after suffering a seizure. He was only 20 years old.

"I’m still in shock and still processing the fact that he’s gone," the New Orleans multi-hyphenate wrote. "Still confused, still questioning life and why my child and not me. I know I am/was his father while he was here in the flesh but now he’s ascended to rejoin OUR Father God in the spirit and his ancestors who also loved him dearly like his grandfather (my dad) and his grandmother 🕊️🕊️."

"Zeke I thank you for granting me with one of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received, Fatherhood!," he continued. "The experience and bond with you and I brought me purpose… YOU were my biggest inspiration and motivation..YOU were the reason I got out of the bed when everyone else snoozed.. Your smile brightened my dark days as you were my SONshine ☀️."

Mack Maine's Son's Death

"Your soul was made of innocence and your heart was pure," Mack Maine also added. "Since July 16th your village has been crushed and we’re hurting. This is a pain I’ve personally never felt before but I’m still trusting and believing in God’s plan and God’s will and mercy 🙏🏾You’ll always be my Prince. I need you more than ever now to watch over me from the other side 🕊️ Now you’re reunited with 2 of your favorite souls, Bentley and Dip."

He went on to share that today is his birthday, as well as the anniversary of his father's death.