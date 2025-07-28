Mack Maine’s Son Dies At 20 After Seizure

BY Caroline Fisher 248 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Mack Maine's Son Dies Hip Hop News
MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 20: Mack Maine arrives at the Casadonna opening celebration where David Grutman, Noah Tepperberg and Jason Strauss debuted Casadonna, a Coastal Italian-inspired Restaurant and Bar in Miami's Edgewater on October 20, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)
In a heartfelt Instagram post, Mack Maine calls fatherhood "one of the greatest gifts" he's ever received.

Today, Mack Maine took to Instagram to share some tragic news with his supporters. According to TMZ, his son Zeke passed away at his California home earlier this month after suffering a seizure. He was only 20 years old.

"I’m still in shock and still processing the fact that he’s gone," the New Orleans multi-hyphenate wrote. "Still confused, still questioning life and why my child and not me. I know I am/was his father while he was here in the flesh but now he’s ascended to rejoin OUR Father God in the spirit and his ancestors who also loved him dearly like his grandfather (my dad) and his grandmother 🕊️🕊️."

"Zeke I thank you for granting me with one of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received, Fatherhood!," he continued. "The experience and bond with you and I brought me purpose… YOU were my biggest inspiration and motivation..YOU were the reason I got out of the bed when everyone else snoozed.. Your smile brightened my dark days as you were my SONshine ☀️."

Read More: Mack Maine Net Worth 2024: What Is Young Money President Worth?

Mack Maine's Son's Death

"Your soul was made of innocence and your heart was pure," Mack Maine also added. "Since July 16th your village has been crushed and we’re hurting. This is a pain I’ve personally never felt before but I’m still trusting and believing in God’s plan and God’s will and mercy 🙏🏾You’ll always be my Prince. I need you more than ever now to watch over me from the other side 🕊️ Now you’re reunited with 2 of your favorite souls, Bentley and Dip."

He went on to share that today is his birthday, as well as the anniversary of his father's death.

Amid the heartbreaking loss, countless fans and peers have taken to Mack Maine's comments section to share their condolences. This includes 2 Chainz, Lauren London, Reginae Carter, Deion Sanders, Tyga, and more.

Read More: TDE Versus Young Money: Mack Maine Trolls Punch In Comical Back & Forth Over Drake Diss

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 21.6K
HNHH News Kevin Gates Condones Murder Of Baton Rouge Police Officers 31.3K
2023 Essence Festival Of Culture Music Vallejo Pays Tribute To E-40 With Street In His Name 2.0K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 4.3K
Comments 0