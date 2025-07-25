Today (July 25), the London Metropolitan Police confirmed that Micheal Ward is facing various new charges. According to Deadline, these charges include two counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The charges stem from an incident that allegedly took place in January 2023 and involved one woman. Ward is expected to appear in Thames Magistrates Court in London on August 28.

"Our specialist officers continue to support the woman who has come forward,” detective superintendent Scott Ware said. “We know investigations of this nature can have significant impact on those who make reports."

Deputy chief crown prosecutor for CPS London South, Catherine Baccas, also recently addressed the charges. “Having carefully reviewed a file of evidence, the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Micheal Ward, 27, with two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, and one count of sexual assault against a woman in January 2023," she confirmed.

Micheal Ward Charges

Micheal Ward during the "Eddington" photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

“We remind all concerned that proceedings against the suspect are active and he has a right to a fair trial," Baccas continued. "It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in anyway prejudice these proceedings.”

As for Ward, he denied the allegations in a statement issued shortly after the charges were announced, per The Guardian. "I deny the charges against me entirely. I have cooperated fully with the police throughout their investigation and will continue to cooperate," he explained, “I recognise that proceedings are now ongoing, and I have full faith that they will lead to my name being cleared. Given those proceedings, I am unable to comment further."