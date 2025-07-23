Candace Owens is facing a new lawsuit from French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, who accuse her of allegedly spreading "invasive, dehumanizing, and deeply unjust" claims. In particular, they take offense to Owens' alleged discussion of a false conspiracy suggesting that Brigitte is secretly a transgender woman.

In a statement provided to The Guardian, the Macrons said: “These outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions included that Mrs Macron was born a man, stole another person’s identity, and transitioned to become Brigitte; Mrs Macron and President Macron are blood relatives committing incest; President Macron was chosen to be the President of France as part of the CIA-operated MKUltra program or a similar mind-control program; and Mrs Macron and President Macron are committing forgery, fraud, and abuses of power to conceal these secrets."

“Because Ms Owens systematically reaffirmed these falsehoods in response to each of our attorneys’ repeated requests for a retraction, we ultimately concluded that referring the matter to a court of law was the only remaining avenue,” they continued. “Ms Owens’ campaign of defamation was plainly designed to harass and cause pain to us and our families and to garner attention and notoriety. We gave her every opportunity to back away from these claims, but she refused. It is our earnest hope that this lawsuit will set the record straight and end this campaign of defamation once and for all.”

As a result of the falsehoods, the Macrons claim they've been the subject of “a campaign of global humiliation, turning their lives into fodder for profit-driven lies” and “relentless bullying on a worldwide scale.” Additionally, they say they have spent “considerable sums of money to correct the public record.”

Candace Owens' Lawsuit Response

Owens responded to the lawsuit on her Instagram page, Wednesday. She shared a picture of the couple and wrote: “I will be coming for this wig today. Stay tuned." She'll be speaking on the matter on the next episode of her show.