The Chicago band, Pixel Grip, is accusing Travis Scott of using part of their song, "Pursuit," on his new album, JackBoys 2, for the track, "Kick Out." According to CBS News, the group posted a series of messages about the claim on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

"Travis Scott sampled 'pursuit' (without permission) in his new song 'kick out.' I just cant stop thinking about who else extremely famous or powerful in music knows about us and even actively likes our music but refuses to throw us a f*cking bone," they began. "Like I almost understand not clearing a sync from like a random 99cent record from 50 years ago at a thrift store… we are active. and hungry. and spinning the wheels on the ground to trying to make a career out of thin air with only underground support."

They continued: "Even just mentioning our name or putting us on a playlist or posting us to his instagram story or anything could’ve been a really big moment for us but hey travis, or travis’s team if you see this - im flattered. and Im not trying to shake yall down - would love to talk."

After the posts went viral, Pixel Grip spoke with CBS News about the situation. "As soon as I had headphones on, I was like yo, y'all, this is just a sample," said drummer/producer Tyler Ommen. "This is the song in the background." They also confirmed that Scott's co-producer, Sean Momberger, ended up reaching out to them in a direct message. He wrote that the "label should be reaching out to clear the sample soon."

Travis Scott "Kick Out"

"Kick Out" has proven to be an early fan favorite from Travis Scott's JackBoys 2. He dropped a music video in support of the track on Tuesday. 21 Savage provides several uncredited ad-libs on the song.