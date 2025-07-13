Drake Dethrones Kendrick Lamar As Rapper With Most Spotify Monthly Listeners

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 287 Views
These tides shifted a lot during the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef, and we don't expect this comparison to die anytime soon.

The Kendrick Lamar and Drake comparisons will only stop when Ja Rule and 50 Cent stop throwing shade at each other online. In other words, some beefs are forever, and there's nothing either artist can really do about that other than take their victories where they can get them.

As caught by chart data on Twitter, we have an update in the Spotify monthly listeners side of the feud, which is part of the numbers comparison between Drizzy and K.Dot. The former surpassed the latter at about 80.65 million monthlys in comparison to 80.62 million. It's weird to call a 30,000 listener difference splitting hairs, but that's basically the case for two superstars as massive as this.

It also comes amid some big promo moves for both artists that could change the dynamic of this comparison in the future. On one hand, we have Drake's Wireless Festival takeover this year, which has been a roaring success so far.

On the other, there is Kendrick Lamar's "Grand National" tour, which is currently in Europe after a staggering run in the United States. So there are still a lot of opportunities for the 6ix God to extend his lead exponentially or for Mr. Morale to step on it.

Fakemink & Drake

Nevertheless, both artists should be very proud of what they've done over the past year and a half. If anything, it cemented their superstar status even more as the two opposite pillars of hip-hop's mainstream. What's more is that they clearly still have a lot to share and celebrate.

In Drake's case, so many people joined him at Wireless Festival, with even more still on the way. One of the most surprising guest appearances was that of U.K. rapper fakemink on Saturday (July 12), whom we would definitely recommend if you haven't heard him already.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" is now Diamond-eligible by the RIAA, an absurd feat for a track that came out about a year and two months ago. In what field will these two compete next? We have no idea, but in any case, get ready for rowdy fan debate.

