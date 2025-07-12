Rakim Thanks Kendrick Lamar For Shoutout On New Clipse Album

Rakim pauses as he takes the stage during a 50th anniversary celebration of Hip Hop on the first night of the Cincinnati Music Festival Thursday July 20, 2023 at the Andrew Brady Music Center. © Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar rapped about half his profits going to Rakim on the Clipse "Let God Sort Em Out" cut, "Chains & Whips."

Rakim is arguably the foundation of so many of hip-hop's key elements today, and Kendrick Lamar knows that well. He included a nod to The God MC on his highly anticipated "Chains & Whips" feature off of the new Clipse album, the also buzzed-about Let God Sort Em Out.

"Let's be clear, hip-hop died again / Half of my profits may go to Rakim," K.Dot rapped on the cut. As caught by Complex, the New York legend reacted to this mention on Instagram on Saturday (July 12), thanking and congratulating the Compton lyricist.

"I salute yu KING !!!" Eric B.'s right-hand man wrote on the social media platform. "Thnx for the illest shout I heard in a loooong time,,and keep up the incredible work my brother,,you ain’t no joke !!!! Peace and blessings to yu and yours."

When Rakim proclaims you ain't no joke, that probably stands as one of the most respectable and undeniable cosigns in any hip-hop artist's career. Kendrick isn't chasing any acknowledgements these days, but even a rapper as big as he is probably feels humbled and grateful for the real GOAT giving him props.

Lauryn Hill & Kendrick Lamar

But Kendrick Lamar's relationships with other rap legends are coming into question these days. That's because Drake, his rival, brought out the one and only Lauryn Hill for a special joint performance at Drizzy's first 2025 Wireless Festival headlining night. Lamar and Hill don't have a lot of links beyond some advice she gave him about ego that he spoke about in a self-authored XXL cover story.

Speaking of the 6ix God, Rakim spoke on Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud about a year ago. He praised both for fully diving into the hip-hop tradition in a Billboard conversation.

"A lot of people in that position won’t accept no challenge, because they got too much to lose," the 57-year-old remarked. "So, it was dope that these brothers put the mainstream success down and said, 'Yeah, let’s do it.' [...] I tip my hat to them brothers. Let’s just hope that it stays to the music."

We'll see if Kendrick replies to Rakim's praise. Could they link up on wax one day as two greats from different generations?

