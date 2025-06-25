Lil Tjay Stream-Sniped By Process Server While Live With N3on

Lil Tjay was stream-sniped by a process server while live with N3on, earlier this week. A clip of the moment has been circulating on social media. It shows the two hanging out a the entrance of a store as a man approaches Tjay. "You're served," he tells the rapper before rushing off. The two then try to figure out what the papers are referencing.

As the video has been going viral on X (formerly Twitter), many fans have been asking what he could've been served. Others have theorized N3on staged the entire run-in. One user wrote: "But Naa how was a RANDOM YT man able to get this close up to him but if he was BLACK it would be another situation."

Tjay isn't the only rapper N3on has made headlines for streaming with in recent months. He also spoke with Kanye West back in April, at which time West was releasing his Donda 2 album onto streaming services for the first time.

Lil Tjay Documentary

In other news, Hangtime and Standard Projects recently announced that they are collaborating on a documentary to take fans behind the scenes of Tjay's upbringing and career. As caught by Variety, Hangtime co-CEO Frida Torresblanco said in a statement: “Witnessing a young man transform pain into purpose is what moved me to begin the journey to tell Lil Tjay’s story. He is a wounded poet whose resilience speaks to an entire generation.”

She continued: “This documentary is about more than music; it’s about strength, growth and the quiet wisdom that can only come from living through what most of us will never have to experience. His voice shows young people that beauty can arise from hardship, and his legacy reminds us that even the most difficult struggles can inspire hope.”