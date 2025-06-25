Lil Tjay Stream-Sniped By Process Server While Live With N3on

BY Cole Blake 102 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Tjay Performs At The O2
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Lil Tjay performs at The O2 Arena on October 12, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
It's unclear what the legal papers that Lil Tjay was served with are in relation to and some fans even think the moment was staged.

Lil Tjay was stream-sniped by a process server while live with N3on, earlier this week. A clip of the moment has been circulating on social media. It shows the two hanging out a the entrance of a store as a man approaches Tjay. "You're served," he tells the rapper before rushing off. The two then try to figure out what the papers are referencing.

As the video has been going viral on X (formerly Twitter), many fans have been asking what he could've been served. Others have theorized N3on staged the entire run-in. One user wrote: "But Naa how was a RANDOM YT man able to get this close up to him but if he was BLACK it would be another situation."

Tjay isn't the only rapper N3on has made headlines for streaming with in recent months. He also spoke with Kanye West back in April, at which time West was releasing his Donda 2 album onto streaming services for the first time.

Read More: Lil Tjay Backs Tory Lanez As He Fights Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Lil Tjay Documentary

In other news, Hangtime and Standard Projects recently announced that they are collaborating on a documentary to take fans behind the scenes of Tjay's upbringing and career. As caught by Variety, Hangtime co-CEO Frida Torresblanco said in a statement: “Witnessing a young man transform pain into purpose is what moved me to begin the journey to tell Lil Tjay’s story. He is a wounded poet whose resilience speaks to an entire generation.”

She continued: “This documentary is about more than music; it’s about strength, growth and the quiet wisdom that can only come from living through what most of us will never have to experience. His voice shows young people that beauty can arise from hardship, and his legacy reminds us that even the most difficult struggles can inspire hope.”

As for new music, Tjay dropped off his latest single, the upbeat "Me Again," earlier this month. He put out his last full-length project, Farewell, in 2024.

Read More: Lil Tjay Pops Off With Sticky Club Track "Me Again"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Lil Tjay Lawyer Beat Gun Cases Hip Hop News Music Lil Tjay's Lawyer Confirms The Rapper Beat Both His Gun Cases 696
Hot 97 Summer Jam 2023 Music Lil Tjay Gets Arrested While On Instagram Live 2.1K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 65.5K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.4K