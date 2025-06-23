Aitch Reps The "4" On His Sophomore Album

Aitch is back with his sophomore album which was led by singles "BOUNCE," "STRAIGHT RHYMEZ 2," among three others.

Aitch's intentions for the record are made clear from the start with the raunchy single "BOUNCE." You'll hear what we mean once you press play on it. The opener "CLOCK THE G4ME" sticks to the themes of being proud of where you came from and sharing secrets on how to get yours in music.

He also told NME, "This album represents, first & foremost, my postcode. My postcode is M40, and for years, since we were kids, when we used to take pictures, we always used to throw 4’s up. It used to be our thing; we were always repping the 4. So, with that being said, this is welcoming people into the '4'!"

"Even though this album isn’t necessarily as personal or as vulnerable as 'Close To Home' was, this is just a whole other side of my brain, where I’m just letting it all out, letting the vibes out, and just showing people what time it is where I’m from."

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.