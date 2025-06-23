Aitch Reps The "4" On His Sophomore Album

Aitch, the multi-platinum UK rapper from Manchester, is celebrating how far he's come from his hometown on his new album, 4. The official sophomore studio LP finds the veteran not taking things too seriously this time around. It's definitely not as hard-hitting from a personal aspect, but that was Aitch's goal.
"Even though this album isn’t necessarily as personal or as vulnerable as 'Close To Home' was, this is just a whole other side of my brain, where I’m just letting it all out, letting the vibes out, and just showing people what time it is where I’m from."
He also told NME, "This album represents, first & foremost, my postcode. My postcode is M40, and for years, since we were kids, when we used to take pictures, we always used to throw 4’s up. It used to be our thing; we were always repping the 4. So, with that being said, this is welcoming people into the '4'!"
Aitch's intentions for the record are made clear from the start with the raunchy single "BOUNCE." You'll hear what we mean once you press play on it. The opener "CLOCK THE G4ME" sticks to the themes of being proud of where you came from and sharing secrets on how to get yours in music.
Overall, Aitch succeeds in his mission on 4 with expressive rapping, tongue-in-cheek bars, and bouncy beats. Spin 4 with the DSP links below.
Aitch 4
4 Tracklist:
- CLOCK THE G4ME (feat. Chimpo)
- BOUNCE
- COL4 BODY (feat. Tiggs Da Author)
- TILL L4TE (feat. Pozer)
- TEST (feat. AJ Tracey)
- M40
- LOUD!
- LOCKED IN (feat. Tamera)
- SOS
- LUV? (feat. Anne-Marie)
- POP IT OFF (feat. Kenzo Str8Drop)
- RIDE WIMME
- B4E PLE4SE
- BUSINESS (feat. Avelino)
- STRAIGHT RHYMEZ 2
- ROOM 44