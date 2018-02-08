4
- Entertainment"Rick And Morty," Adult Swim Celebrate July 4th With Releasing Psychedelic VignetteRick and Morty lose the reins of a psychedelic trip on the 4th of July.By Devin Ch
- SportsEnes Kanter Plays Through "Separated Shoulder" In Blazers' Quadruple-OT WinThe Nuggets' Nikola Jokic logged 65 minutes of playing time in the historic contest.By Devin Ch
- Music"Surviving R. Kelly" Episode 3 & 4: Murder Schemes & Child PornographyThe 2nd installment of "Surviving R. Kelly" is difficult to bear.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B Wants To Hug God After "I Like It" & "Girls Like You" Billboard SuccessCardi B is receiving even more blessings. By Chantilly Post
- MusicChris Brown Splashes $30k On Royalty's Birthday, Calls Truce With Baby MotherChris Brown mends one broken fence.By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj's Cryptic Tweet Has Twitter Speculating On Its Possible MeaningFans have created their own meanings as to what Nicki Minaj's deleted tweet means.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBeyoncé Has Shattered A Spotify Streaming RecordAll hail Queen Bey.
By David Saric