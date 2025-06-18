Adam Drake has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Pat Stay, according to Global News. The battle rapper was stabbed at a nightclub in Halifax on September 4, 2022.

Key to the case was surveillance footage from the club. The prosecution used a process of elimination argument to suggest that Drake was the only person who could've stabbed Stay. The defense focused on the video not specifically showing Drake commit the act. It took the jury less than 24 hours to reach their verdict.

The result came despite jurors not being privy to the fact Drake is already serving a life sentence after he was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Tyler Keizer on October 25, 2024. That information was on a publication ban until the jury began deliberating this case on Tuesday at 2:00 PM.

In the wake of the verdict, fans on social media have been reflecting on Pat Stay's legacy. "F*cking tragic. Pat Stay was the epitome of what a battle rapper should be. He was vicious, clever, hilarious, oozed personality, and was just talented as hell, but he was also incredibly friendly and welcoming outside of battles," one user on Reddit wrote. Another added: "Big loss to the battle scene, but an even bigger loss to his kids. Absolutely heartbreaking, such a waste of life."

Pat Stay's Legacy

Pat Stay is widely regarded as one of the greatest battle rappers of all time. In addition to the fans who mourned Stay after his death in 2022, Eminem put out a tribute on social media as well. “Hip Hop lost one of the best battlers of all time," the Detroit rapper wrote at the time.. "RIP @patstay … KINGS NEVER DIE!!”