Pat Stay
- MusicEminem & Royce Da 5’9" Share Tributes For Late Rapper Pat StayEminem and Royce Da 5'9 shared condolences for the family and friends of Pat Stay in two separate videos.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsPat Stay's Partner Malyssa Finds Engagement Ring After His DeathFollowing the battle rapper's murder, Malyssa claims she went through his things and found the exact ring she told him she wanted.By Erika Marie
- CrimePat Stay Homicide Investigation Leads To ArrestPolice are still in the midst of their investigation.By Alexander Cole
- MusicEminem Pays Tribute To Late Battle Rapper Pat Stay: "Kings Never Die"Eminem honored Pat Stay with a post on Twitter, Sunday night, labeling the late rapper "one of the best battlers of all time."By Cole Blake
- MusicBattle Rapper Pat Stay Dead At 36, Days After Dropping The Game Diss Track: ReportThe rap titan's friends have confirmed his tragic passing after a night out in Halifax, Nova Scotia.By Hayley Hynes
- GramThe Game Blocks Pat Stay After Battle Rapper Challenges HimPat Stay told The Game that he's the "white boy you need to see first" before getting to Eminem.By Aron A.
- MusicThe Game Called Out By Battle Rapper For "Desperately Begging For Eminem's Attention"Pat Stay doesn't appreciate Game saying Em's only famous for being white and challenged him to a battle. "I'm that white boy you need to see first."By Erika Marie