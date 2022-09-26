Eminem and Royce Da 5’9″ recently sent video tributes to the family of the late battle rapper, Pat Stay, which were shared by the rapper Classified on Monday. Stay was fatally stabbed earlier this month in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

“I just want to send my condolences out to the Pat Stay family and friends,” Eminem said in one video.

He continued: “Bro, I know we never got a chance to meet, but I’ve been a huge fan of yours for years. The level that you rap to, it’s like the Pinnacle of battle rap. It doesn’t get any higher than the level that you rapped at. We’re gonna miss you, bro. Hip-Hop is gonna miss you. We lost a legend.”

In a video of his own, Royce Da 5’9″ expressed his gratitude that he was able to get to know Stay on a personal level.

“I don’t even know if I can put into words how great of a man that I felt that he was,” Royce explained. “Aside from being an amazing rapper. I had the honor and the privilege to be able to build somewhat of a personal relationship with the man.”

“That’s pretty rare to be able to do in this business,” he added.

In the weeks since the stabbing, police have arrested but not charged a 31-year-old suspect in connection to the homicide.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help raise money for the family of Pat Stay. The page has reached $246,075 in donations.

Check out Eminem and Royce Da 5’9″’s video tributes for Pat Stay below.

