Maybe the UK's most diverse and unpredictable artist ever, M.I.A., has come back with a new record, "SAFE." The West London rapper and producer is doing her best to fend off the dangers of the world that are out to harm her peace. How's she going about it is with her new best friend, Jesus.
Not too long ago, M.I.A. converted to the largest religion in the world. Because of her revised perspective on life being so fresh, she's decided to implement her faith into this single. It's a mixture of Christian hip-hop and trap with the production featuring child choir background vocals.
They are unsettling, but they potentially represent the demons that are chasing after M.I.A. "Demons try to show up when I try to get a glow up," she raps on the opening verse.
She also talks about all of the changes she's made outside of introducing this new philosophy. "I hop up off the corner burner, gone are days a sinner win / Every time I burn a demon, running on adrenaline / I hop up off the corner, I was mixing with some weak h*es."
But despite the fact that she is happy with her life now, M.I.A. does give credit to her past for shaping her. "Grateful, not regretful, thank you, not a great fool / Thankful to my haters when I say, 'Hashu"."
Check out the new track below.
M.I.A. "SAFE"
Quotable Lyrics:
Here's a quote, I put my life in Jesus Cristo
Jesus let 'em know what I'm really here for
I'm the type of woman many men really pray for
I know I've been missing, 'bout to change, that's a blessing
Lessons and I've lost many fans but f*ck it, keep 'em guessing
It's peak, stay out of my face