M.I.A. Is Trying To Keep Herself "SAFE" From All Evil On Her New Single

BY Zachary Horvath 53 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
m.i.a. m.i.a.
M.I.A. recently converted over to Christianity and she's making it an effort to show off her newfound for the religion on "SAFE."

Maybe the UK's most diverse and unpredictable artist ever, M.I.A., has come back with a new record, "SAFE." The West London rapper and producer is doing her best to fend off the dangers of the world that are out to harm her peace. How's she going about it is with her new best friend, Jesus.

Not too long ago, M.I.A. converted to the largest religion in the world. Because of her revised perspective on life being so fresh, she's decided to implement her faith into this single. It's a mixture of Christian hip-hop and trap with the production featuring child choir background vocals.

They are unsettling, but they potentially represent the demons that are chasing after M.I.A. "Demons try to show up when I try to get a glow up," she raps on the opening verse.

She also talks about all of the changes she's made outside of introducing this new philosophy. "I hop up off the corner burner, gone are days a sinner win / Every time I burn a demon, running on adrenaline / I hop up off the corner, I was mixing with some weak h*es."

But despite the fact that she is happy with her life now, M.I.A. does give credit to her past for shaping her. "Grateful, not regretful, thank you, not a great fool / Thankful to my haters when I say, 'Hashu"."

Check out the new track below.

Read More: Sexual Misconduct Allegations Shaking Up Hip Hop & Hollywood

M.I.A. "SAFE"

Quotable Lyrics:

Here's a quote, I put my life in Jesus Cristo
Jesus let 'em know what I'm really here for
I'm the type of woman many men really pray for
I know I've been missing, 'bout to change, that's a blessing
Lessons and I've lost many fans but f*ck it, keep 'em guessing
It's peak, stay out of my face

Read More: LGP Qua Shot & Killed In Philadelphia: What We Know So Far

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 63.7K
Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Music Saweetie Talks Hiding Quavo Romance: Hip Hop "[Credits] A Man For A Woman's Success" 3.3K
m.i.a. bells collection Mixtapes M.I.A. Drops Special Collaboration Tape Called "Bells Collection" 1399
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.3K