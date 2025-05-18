Lil Mosey Doesn't Mind Being "Selfish" On New Single

Lil Mosey has released a couple of 2025 singles so far, but none quite as bubbly or romantic as his new track "Selfish." The "By Yourself" rapper fully embraces his pop-adjacent sound on here, and lyrically focuses on wanting someone's love all for himself.

The percussion here is a very simple kick and snare with some embellishments here and there. On the melodic side, '80s-like synths hang in the background with a lot of other atmospheric pads. However, there isn't a lot of verse work here or bars in the traditional sense. The Seattle MC and singer decided to enter his higher register on this cut and stick to sweet and straightforward refrains.

We wonder whether or not Mosey will drop another album soon given these recent singles. The last effort of his we covered was 2024's Love U Forever EP, which he released as an independent artist. That showed off a slightly new direction that seems to be the current course. Still, some fans aren't the biggest supporters, so we'll see what else comes in the future.

In fact, it seems like this balance of pop and melodic rap will just be the bread and butter moving forward. After all, Lil Mosey has a track called "Thug Popstar."

With that in mind, we'll see how the Certified Hitmaker decides to follow "Selfish" up. Maybe he keeps playing in this zone or leans more towards the hip-hop side of pop rap like on his "Blueberry Faygo" hit. In any case, this new song is a solid vibe to roll your car windows down to.

Lil Mosey "Selfish"