The campaign trail for Wale's upcoming album is off to a rocky start. The "Lotus Flower Bomb" hitmaker took to X earlier this week to express his frustration with radio's dirty politics after his interview with The Morning Hustle radio show.

Upset over the behind the scenes treatment, the rap star fired a subliminal diss towards radio after returning from a three year hiatus. Directed at radio, he tweeted: "U fly to a city just to do radio intvws.. Stay and take photos and chop it up with everyone.. Just for them to backdoor you with some BS soon as u leave.... Nasty business."

He didn't elaborate on what happened to him, but he continued his rant. He expressed his frustration with having his reputation tarnished. "It's some serious scumbags in this industry," he tweets. "I ain't do press in three years and soon as I go back they try to tarnish my reputation for absolutely no reason... And as an artist what can u even do... This industry is f*ckin insane."

Wale Interview

Wale's issues appear to stem from radio personality Lore'l asking him about rumors that Diddy hung him from a balcony. The rap star would debunk the rumors. Wale was at the radio show to promote his latest single "Blanco."

While Lore'l did not address Wale and his comments directly. She made an intriguing tweet that many took as her firing back at the rapper. "Sometimes it's best to stay quiet bcuz people be at war with themselves not you," she tweeted.

The rap star's issues with radio has been lengthy and halted a lot of his previous album promotions. He has addressed it in previous interviews with the Breakfast Club.

Wale's forthcoming album is anticipated for a Summer 2025 release. "Blanco" continues to move throughout radio and social media.